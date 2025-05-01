Barclays PLC Sells 204,121 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 204,121 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Xerox worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 26.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 68,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 69,182 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.50.

Xerox Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XRX opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $554.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.66%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

