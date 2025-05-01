Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 432,330 Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 432,330 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 18,734 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 90,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $263.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gevo ( NASDAQ:GEVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%. The company had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GEVO. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

See Also

