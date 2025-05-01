Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $131.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $102.16 and last traded at $104.15, with a volume of 3202445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

