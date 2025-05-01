Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $138.00 to $131.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as low as $102.16 and last traded at $104.15, with a volume of 3202445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.
Read Our Latest Report on Phillips 66
Institutional Trading of Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.7 %
The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips 66
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why D-Wave’s Project With Davidson Is a Game-Changer For Quantum
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Hims & Hers Stock Soars on Novo Nordisk Collaboration
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock’s Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.