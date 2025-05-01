Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Position Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,553 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOUS. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 756,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,504,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 48,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 507,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 7.8 %

HOUS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $386.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anywhere Real Estate



Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

