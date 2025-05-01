Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 2,954.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Amer Sports in the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Amer Sports by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Amer Sports by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of AS stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.92. Amer Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

