Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 46,754 GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GlobalFoundries Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFS. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Free Report)

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.