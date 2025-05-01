NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director John T. Thomas acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 813,566 shares in the company, valued at $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,937.84. The trade was a 5.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

