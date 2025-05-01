First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,908 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Revvity were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revvity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,290,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,234,000 after acquiring an additional 69,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,958,000 after acquiring an additional 37,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274,923 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $127,801,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Revvity from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Revvity from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of RVTY opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54. Revvity, Inc. has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

