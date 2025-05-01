WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 807.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in WesBanco by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in WesBanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.76.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WesBanco from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSBC

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.