XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JB Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNTY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Century Casinos Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.51. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.09.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

