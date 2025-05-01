CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $277,000 Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 809.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 270.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FRME shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.8 %

FRME opened at $35.64 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. First Merchants had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

