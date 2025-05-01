First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,391,245,000. FMR LLC increased its position in CRH by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after buying an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CRH by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,788,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after buying an additional 2,437,868 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 4,264.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,714,000 after buying an additional 1,010,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CRH by 32,560.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 951,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after buying an additional 948,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $95.41 on Thursday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

