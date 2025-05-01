CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,811. This represents a 43.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Independent Bank from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.25 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 20.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

