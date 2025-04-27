Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,197 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Nkarta worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 761,349 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Nkarta by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.11 on Friday. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $149.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

NKTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

