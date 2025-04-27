Legal & General Group Plc Invests $1.29 Million in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Grail at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Grail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Grail during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Get Grail alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 2,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $65,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 559,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,461,797.60. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Grail from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Grail in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRAL

Grail Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Grail, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99.

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grail Company Profile

(Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.