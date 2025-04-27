Barclays PLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Oscar Health worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Oscar Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

NYSE OSCR opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

