Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,377 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 26,618 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $870,408.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,825.40. The trade was a 27.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $1,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,695,279.25. This trade represents a 19.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock worth $4,849,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DRS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

