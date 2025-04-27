Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EHTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2,348.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Stock Down 0.8 %

EHTH opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $315.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.47 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

See Also

