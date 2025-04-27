Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $36,000 Investment in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Upexi stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Upexi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Andrew James Norstrud acquired 43,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $100,000.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,834.64. The trade was a 287.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Allan Marshall bought 657,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 809,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,245.04. This trade represents a 434.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 942,984 shares of company stock worth $2,150,004. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

