Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $36,000 Investment in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Upexi Price Performance
Upexi stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Upexi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $22.57.
Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Upexi
About Upexi
Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
