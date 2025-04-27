Susquehanna Raises GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $399.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $370.00 to $399.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GEV. Marathon Capitl raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $372.62 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $149.42 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.89. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.46. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth $1,481,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 41.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

