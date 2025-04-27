IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Get IMAX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IMAX

IMAX Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:IMAX opened at $23.89 on Thursday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.