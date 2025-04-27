Barclays PLC Acquires 7,976 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5,540.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,695,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,238,852,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,556,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 125,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 96,822 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 121,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James M. Havel sold 5,525 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $323,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,186.09. This trade represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of EFSC opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 20.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

