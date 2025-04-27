Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.86 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 221,314 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 653,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after acquiring an additional 787,671 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the stock an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.