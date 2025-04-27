Barclays PLC Grows Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sylvamo by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Down 1.4 %

Sylvamo stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sylvamo Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $98.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Equities analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

