AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $234.65, but opened at $208.26. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underweight rating on the stock. AppFolio shares last traded at $205.51, with a volume of 249,961 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPF. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4,975.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.06 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

