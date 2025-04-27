Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,649 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,708.30. The trade was a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 42,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $359,363.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,259. The trade was a 48.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

MCW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

