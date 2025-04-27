Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1408 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

