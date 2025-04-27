Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Goosehead Insurance worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,597,000 after purchasing an additional 220,267 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after buying an additional 83,028 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $8,737,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 885.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $111.36. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $130.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,010 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.02 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $276,402.84. This represents a 75.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

