Barclays Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $51.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 121.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 67,411 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

