Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,092 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Hecla Mining worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 173,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 32,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $47,630.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. This represents a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,518.24. This represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:HL opened at $5.85 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

