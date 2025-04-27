Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 280,789 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Price Performance

BIT stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.53. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $15.50.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

