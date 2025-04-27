Barclays PLC Sells 12,072 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,748,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Dalal Street LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,263 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,378,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 888,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,904,000 after acquiring an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 6.68%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

