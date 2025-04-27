Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,591 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AtriCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,337.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 855.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

AtriCure stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

