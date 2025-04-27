Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.