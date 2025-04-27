Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,288 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 11,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after buying an additional 4,487,654 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,462,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,035,000 after buying an additional 458,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,162,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,310.44. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,785 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Maplebear from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.48.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

