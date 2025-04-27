Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $696.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $702.00 to $696.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $585.00 to $450.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennox International from $565.00 to $455.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $577.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $526.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.82. Lennox International has a one year low of $445.63 and a one year high of $682.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.20, for a total transaction of $124,974.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,864.40. This represents a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $771,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Lennox International by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 91,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

