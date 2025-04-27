Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,446 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Xunlei from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Xunlei Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of XNET opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.81. Xunlei Limited has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.