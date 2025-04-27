Invesco Ltd. Has $5.27 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 25.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EFR opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

