Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,211 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CRH by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $97.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $96.53. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

CRH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

