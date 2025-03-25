Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 362 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after buying an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,694,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,866.50. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total value of $989,994.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a 200 day moving average of $112.75. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Post from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

