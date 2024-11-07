Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of K stock traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, hitting C$14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,233. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.70.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer David C. Shaver sold 4,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.17, for a total value of C$61,411.71. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$55,395.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163 shares of company stock worth $273,407. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

