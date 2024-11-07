Jmac Enterprises LLC Sells 903 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $200.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.72.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

