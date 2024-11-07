A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.63, but opened at $33.45. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 134,069 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRK. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $754.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,498.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $338,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,734.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036 in the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,741,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

