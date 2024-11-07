Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 205,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 64.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $157.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $152.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

