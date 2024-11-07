LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Macquarie in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on RAMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 685,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,514. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 322.22 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 182.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $13,214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 294,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,879,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

