Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stephens Analyst Says

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QTWO

Q2 Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $13.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,247. Q2 has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,075.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 28,005 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $2,107,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,927,075.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,259.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $80,788,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 683,957 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.