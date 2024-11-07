LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $7.75. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 2,194,460 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LFST. Barclays reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 12.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.85 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,269 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $33,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,683.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,326,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 457,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 235,316 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

