Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 596,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,733. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.