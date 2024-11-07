Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2024

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.690-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-1.73 EPS.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.02. 596,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,733. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently -760.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.