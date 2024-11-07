Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,161. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.09.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently -47.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

