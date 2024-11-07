ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.96.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,842. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.40. The firm has a market cap of C$14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

